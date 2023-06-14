Drone video shows search for children, adults after canoes capsized

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — New video shows how the South Salt Lake Police Department operated their search after receiving a call that children and adults had fallen into the Jordan River when their canoes capsized.

Two of the four canoes with the Tracy Aviary's camp excursion capsized Tuesday, sending seven middle school students and two adults went into the river.

South Salt Lake police and local fire crews responded to the scene, along with special piece of equipment that proved as vital "eyes in the sky" during the search for the group that fell into the water.

The department immediately utilized its Unmanned Aircraft System, commonly known as a "drone," to cover the area. While the canoes flipped in one section of the river, the strong current carried the group downstream and away from where the boat's originally capsized.

In video released Wednesday, the drone can be seen quickly hovering over one of the canoes before heading up river and finding some members of the group. After continuing the search, the drone later finds the remaining children and adults.

In a heavily wooded area, the drone operated by Ofc. Mullins gave the department a much-needed overhead look to determine the safety of those that had fallen into the river.

South Salt Lake Police Department Officer Mullins with the South Salt Lake Police Department holds the drone used in the search for children and adults who had fallen in the Jordan River after their canoes capsized

All members of the group were wearing life jackets and safely made it out of the river by the time rescue crews arrived. No one was injured, although one child was taken to the hospital at the request of their parents.