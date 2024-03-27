E-scooter safety top of mind after mother's death

SALT LAKE CITY — Electric scooters are considered a nuisance for some, while tthers say they're the fastest way to get around — especially in places like downtown Salt Lake City.

"My main mode of transportation is an e-scooter. so I love them," said rider Christopher Andelin.

But before getting on one of the scooters, it's important to know the rules while riding because they can vary from city to city. In some places. like Salt Lake City, riders must use a bike or travel line, but in other locations, it's fine to ride on the sidewalk if you comply with pedestrian laws.

"The best method that we find is for those to use a bike lane," said Jason Mettmann, the Utah Highway Safety Office Communications Manager. He added that in the last five years, the state has had just over 400 scooter- and skater-related crashes with 8 related deaths.

"About 10% of these crashes are occurring on sidewalks," Mettmann said.

Andelin said he learned pretty quickly that using the sidewalk can be dangerous, even noting his own injuries, but says depending on where you ride, there's often not a better option.

"Some of the challenge we have in Utah, in particular, is our sidewalks are pretty narrow in some places and we don't have any bike lanes," said Gregroy Macfarlane, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at Brigham Young University. "Scooters feel they don't have anywhere else that is safe for them to ride, so then they're in the same kind of small place on a sidewalk where other pedestrians are."

Macfarlane is currently researching what elements of a road make people want to use it with an e-scooter, using GPS data he can collect from scooter companies. He's also looking at how far out of the way riders will go to get a better route.

"Having that information would then give cities what they need to know," Macfarlane said. "OK, well, if we put a bike lane every other street, is that enough, or do we need it every third street or do we need it every street?"

As cities continue to navigate newer modes of transportation, Mettman says there are safety tips every rider should know before they flip up their kickstand.

"Wear reflective gear, wear a helmet, and never ride impaired or drive impaired," he instructed, "and we need these riders and drivers to make sure they're actively looking for each other, so both parties can arrive to their destination safely."