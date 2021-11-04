Watch
Injured hawk dropped off to Salt Lake City police

Posted at 6:09 PM, Nov 03, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police got an unusual drop off Wednesday.

Instead of a suspect being handed off to be booked into jail, a red-tailed hawk was brought in by someone who had noticed it a few days in a row. After seeing the bird couldn't fly, the person brought it to the public safety building.

The department originally tweeted video of what they believed to be an eagle, but the Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources later identified the bird as a hawk.

Officials say the hawk has a broken wrist bone on its left wing and will be taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Ogden for x-rays and other assessments.

