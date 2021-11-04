Injured hawk dropped off to Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police got an unusual drop off Wednesday.

Instead of a suspect being handed off to be booked into jail, a red-tailed hawk was brought in by someone who had noticed it a few days in a row. After seeing the bird couldn't fly, the person brought it to the public safety building.

#WildlifeWednesday was a bit more exciting and hands on for us today after a community member came in and dropped off a what appears to be a young eagle. Thanks, @UtahDWR, for the agency assist. #slc #saltlakecity #utah #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/GkxbBvsnqC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) November 3, 2021

The department originally tweeted video of what they believed to be an eagle, but the Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources later identified the bird as a hawk.

Officials say the hawk has a broken wrist bone on its left wing and will be taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Ogden for x-rays and other assessments.