East High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police arrested a student who they say brought a gun to East High School on Friday.

Police said they recovered a gun and ammunition from the student after administrators alerted resource officers about a social media post reportedly depicting an East High School student holding a gun.

When the student arrived at the school, they were taken into custody. During the search of the student’s backpack, officers found the gun and bullets.

The arrest comes as parents, school officials and law enforcement across Utah and the nation are on edge after a viral TikTok trend involving threats of school shootings on Friday.

The student was taken to the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center where they will be referred to the 3rd District Juvenile Court for prosecution.

Police did not initially reveal any more details.

A student at West High School was taken into custody earlier this week following a threat made on TikTok that led to the school being placed under lockdown. The student was one of three originally detained by officials during the incident.

Days later, police announced they had recovered the gun seen in the video, but offered no other information.