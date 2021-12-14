Gun recovered following West High School lockdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Police said they have recovered the gun that led to West High School being placed under lockdown Monday.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, although no other details were released. Police would not say whether the gun was located at the school or at the home of a student.

The lockdown was issued after a social media post showed a gun being held by an unknown person. The location of the post was listed as West High School.

Three students were originally detained during the lockdown, with one being taken into custody. The other two students were released to their parents.

"Because of the unrelenting effort of our School Resource Officers, we have located and secured the firearm from yesterday’s incident at West High School," Brown tweeted. "I want to thank our SROs for their efforts and collaboration with Salt Lake City Schools. Our officers are committed to school safety."

Along with the West High School incident, several schools in Box Elder County went to online learning only Monday due to threats made on social media. Two juvenile suspects now face criminal charges after search warrants were conducted at their homes.