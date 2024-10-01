Body recovered from vehicle in Starvation Reservoir believed to be missing man from 2004

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Investigators from multiple agencies were at Starvation Reservoir on Monday, where a car with a body inside was pulled out of the water.

Police say this is related to a decades-old cold case.

While the identification of the remains is still pending, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was confirmed as "connected to" the case of Steven Willard Anderson, who went missing in June 2004.

The car was found by Doug Bishop with United Search Corps, a nonprofit that specializes in missing person cases. He has been working with Dave Sparks, of Sparks Motors and the reality TV show Diesel Brothers, for the past six months on this cold case.

They said their search originally started at Flaming Gorge before ending up at Starvation Reservoir, where they've been working for multiple days — leading to Monday's recovery of the vehicle.

"This is a process of elimination with the type of search we specialize in, which is underwater," Bishop said. "That is what led us to Starvation Reservoir. Our search at this reservoir did uncover a vehicle that is connected to a case that we have been working on."

"It's the vehicle — 1000% confirmed the vehicle," Sparks added. "Obviously forensics will have to tell us what remains we found, but there were remains and it was the vehicle we were after."