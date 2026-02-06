Semi trailer drifts into oncoming traffic causing crash near Duchesne

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — State Route 191 in Duchesne County is closed as Utah Highway Patrol responds to a crash involving a semi-trailer that allegedly detached from its truck and drifted into oncoming lanes.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Troopers say a semi was hauling two trailers of crude oil when it lost the rear trailer, which drifted into the oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a pickup.

Only minor injuries were reported from the crash, but officials say the trailer involved is leading.

Both directions of the road are closed as the cleanup takes place. They estimate reopening at around 11:00 a.m.