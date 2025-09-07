Officials confirm first measles case in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — An unvaccinated 18-year-old was confirmed to test positive for Measles, a first for Grand County. Officials believe they were exposed to measles while outside of Grand County.

Officials state that there have been no exposures in Grand County Schools related to this individual.

Public health officials are actively working to notify individuals who may have been exposed and to prevent further spread of the virus.

Measles symptoms, which typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, can include:

