One year later, family still awaiting justice for murdered Roosevelt woman

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — It’s been a year since a Roosevelt woman’s death shocked her community. Her family is still looking for answers and wondering why she was killed.

"We just don’t have any closure," said Jessica Boren, Kimberly Hyde’s daughter-in-law. "So it’s hard to get over something when we have no idea why it happened in the first place."

A year ago, 60-year-old Hyde was reported missing. On Oct. 8, her body was found in her car parked in Vernal near 750 S. 500 East.

Authorities named one of the primary suspects as Henry Resuera, but before he was arrested, they believe he fled the country and is now overseas.

“Our investigators continue to review and discuss the case on a weekly basis, and we remain fully committed to seeking justice for Kim and her family—just as the rest of our community is," a statement released Tuesday by Vernal Police read in part. "We are continuing to collaborate closely with local Basin law enforcement, the County Attorney’s Office, as well as federal and international authorities."

There is also an active warrant out still for Resuera’s arrest.

"This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in real life, so when it happens, you just don’t know what to do,” added Boren.

Her family hosted a candlelight vigil Tuesday night, marking one year since Hyde’s death. People held candles and shared memories of Hyde.

"A sense of community and togetherness and that people don’t forget about her,” Boren said. "She had a lot of connections in the community, and everybody loved her, but just for my kids, she was such a good grandma, and would do anything for them."

Boren hopes to continue sharing Hyde’s story as they search for answers.

"We’re asking for help and see if someone can get us some help and see if we can get awareness,” said Boren. "Justice has not been served. We need to fight — we need to fight for Kim.”