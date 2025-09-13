Large tornado sparks warning in southeastern Utah

BLANDING, Utah — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of San Juan County in southeastern Utah on Saturday afternoon, with video shared with FOX 13 News showing what appeared to be a large tornado near Blanding.
The original Tornado Warning was set to expire at 1:45 p.m., but has since been extended to 2:15 p.m.
The video from Desteny Hatch Bingham showed a large funnel just south of Blanding.
No injuries or damage have been reported in the remote area.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was spotted around 1:12 p.m., approximately 22 miles southeast of Blanding and was reportedly moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.