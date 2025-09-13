Large tornado sparks warning in southeastern Utah

BLANDING, Utah — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of San Juan County in southeastern Utah on Saturday afternoon, with video shared with FOX 13 News showing what appeared to be a large tornado near Blanding.

The original Tornado Warning was set to expire at 1:45 p.m., but has since been extended to 2:15 p.m.

Hammy N Clarissa Tornado spotted near Blanding

The video from Desteny Hatch Bingham showed a large funnel just south of Blanding.

No injuries or damage have been reported in the remote area.

Gil Scott Tornado spotted near Blanding

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was spotted around 1:12 p.m., approximately 22 miles southeast of Blanding and was reportedly moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.