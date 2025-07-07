Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person killed in I-70 crash between two semitrucks

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Utah — One semi truck driver is dead following a crash on Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 between two semis. The victim's name hasn't been released.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the Crescent Junction rest stop. Troopers say it appears that one truck took the exit to a view area before crossing the gore area to re-enter I-70 eastbound.

The front of another semi struck the rear of the first truck's trailer completely destroying the trailer that was filled with blueberries. Both lanes of the east side of the interstate were blocked by the trucks.

The driver of the second truck was declared dead at the scene. The co-drivers of the first semi that crossed the gore area were uninjured.

Troopers say the crash will be screened through the Grand County Attorney's Office for potential charges.

The roadway took 6 hours to clean up. Traffic during the cleanup was rerouted through the rest stop while the cleanup was underway.

