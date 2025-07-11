Two children seriously injured after being thrown from truck in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Two Utah children are recovering after they were seriously injured following an incident in which they were thrown from a truck in Duchesne County on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 4000 North area of Tabby Lane in the Tabiona area of the county, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say a 19-year-old was driving the truck with two family members, a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, riding on the tailgate.

The group was reportedly going to a nearby field to change water wheel lines when the truck hit a bump and both children fell, sustaining serious injuries.

First responders were immediately called to the scene, but due to the severity of the injuries, both children were airlifted to the hospital for care.

The names of the victims aren't being released currently

"This is a heartbreaking incident," Sheriff Travis Tucker stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The incident is under investigation.