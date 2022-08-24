Easton Oliverson continues to show strength, determination in recovery

DANVILLE, Penn. — The remarkable recovery of Utah little leaguer Easton Oliverson continues to amaze his family and medical staff.

Still in a Pennsylvania hospital following the injury he suffered after falling out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series, new video shows the 12-year-old wearing new sneakers and walking around his floor almost entirely unassisted.

Even better, doctors were able to remove Oliverson's feeding tube Tuesday, allowing him to eat on his own.

"This is the best news for our boy," the family wrote on the Facebook page updating Easton's health.

A new photo on the page shows Easton with his legs crossed and smile on his face as he relaxes comfortably in his hospital room.

Easton Oliverson Facebook page Photo of Easton Oliverson relaxing in his Pennsylvania hospital room

Late Tuesday, members of the East End Fire Department in Pennsylvania lined up in full gear outside the hospital to show their support for Easton. Standing on a balcony outside his room, Oliverson was able to wave to the firefighters as they held a "Get Well, Easton!!" sign.

"It sure brightened his day!" the family said.

Easton is still scheduled to return to Utah next week after doctors perform surgery to replace his skull cap on Friday. When the little leaguer from St. George does return, he and his family will fly into Salt Lake City where he will be admitted to Primary Children's Hospital to continue his recovery.

Oliverson has received a tremendous amount of support since his accident, and the family provided an address for anyone who wants to continue to send items Easton's way:

Easton Oliverson

c/o Brooklynn Bundy

PO Box 1541

Washington UT, 84780