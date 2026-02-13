Elder Clark G. Gilbert called to LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church has called Elder Clark G. Gilbert to be the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Gilbert was called Wednesday and ordained Thursday by President Dallin H. Oaks and the other members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“This is an amazing time to point people to the Savior Jesus Christ,” Elder Gilbert said on Thursday. “When we do that, we can find joy and comfort and peace in Him. As President [Russell M.] Nelson once said, it’s much harder to find happiness where it doesn’t exist. And we’re so grateful that I have this calling now to witness that Jesus is the Christ. If people all across the world will look to Him, He will make their lives better, more meaningful, more joyful. And it happens in and through our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Elder Gilbert, 55, was born in Oakland, California, and spent most of his childhood in Phoenix, Arizona. He has served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2021 and as the Commissioner of the Church Educational System since August of that year.