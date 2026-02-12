Man who allegedly threatened Utah student protestors has been charged with aggravated assault

SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old man who was arrested after threatening students at an anti-ICE protest has officially been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Cheyenne Jacob Webb faces Aggravated Assault, a third-degree felony and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

According to court documents, officers with the Unified Police Department were called to the area of 3505 South 8400 West for reports of an ongoing altercation. Callers told police that a gun was possibly involved and the man involved was leaving the scene.

Investigators said a member of the press had footage of the altercation from a body-worn camera. In that video, police said Webb can be seen accelerating his vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to need to move to avoid being struck.

Webb's initial appearance is scheduled for February 17.