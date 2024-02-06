Elderly man found dead inside American Fork home possibly strangled wife, warrant shows

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An investigation into the mysterious deaths of an elderly couple found inside an American Fork home has turned up more questions than answers, with newly-released documents showing that police believe it's possible the man killed his wife before suffering a fatal heart attack.

The badly decomposed bodies of Sally and Duane Francom were found inside the home at 179 North Center Street on Jan. 3. Police had entered the house after receiving information that the couple, both 84 years old, had not been seen since November and that a family member was concerned due to the man being abusive.

After kicking the garage door open, the search warrant affidavit said "the smell of decomposing bodies could be smelled by all the officers."

Inside, Sally's Francom's body was discovered in the kitchen that was described as being in disarray.

"This table did not have anything on it, but on the floor around the table investigators observed several items that appeared that they had been thrown or knocked from the table including a tablecloth, eyeglasses, glass dishes, and papers," the warrant reads. "There was a dining table chair that was knocked over onto its side and a small trash can that was knocked over onto its side with trash strewn about the dining room area.

"Based on the investigator’s training and experience it appeared as if a physical altercation had occurred in this room."

The body of Duane Francom was found in the living room in the same decomposed state of that of his wife.

Following an autopsy on Jan. 4, the doctor reported that due to severe decomposition, he was unable to tell the cause of death, although he had observed evidence of heart surgery in Duane Francom.

The warrant says there was evidence that Sally Francom had been "killed in a physical altercation due to the state of the room and the positioning of her body," and that American Fork police had received reports from family that Duane Francom was "emotionally and physically abusive" to his wife.

Investigators report it is "reasonable" that Duane may have strangled Sally and then died of a heart attack "due to the physical stress of strangling someone," the warrant reads.

The case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

