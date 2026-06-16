Elko police investigating woman removing families' personal items from cemetery

ELKO, Nevada — Police in Elko are investigating after a woman who claimed to be working with the city removed numerous items from gravesites at the cemetery over the weekend.

City officials said the woman was removing items from headstones and gravesites on Sunday and told people she was working with the city's cemetery department to clean up. However, the city said the woman, who has not been named publicly, does not work for them, has no official affiliation with the city, and was unauthorized to be removing the items.

Police and the parks and recreation department later found various items in trash bags left throughout the cemetery. They are keeping the items safe in the cemetery office. It will be open for family members to stop by and collect their items Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The Elko Police Department is now conducting an investigation into the incident and is working with the county district attorney to determine potential criminal charges. They are also encouraging families who believe they've had items taken from their gravesites to file an official police report online or in person in order to help document the losses and determine charges.

"We sincerely apologize for the distress and inconvenience this incident has caused. Our thoughts are with you during this time," the city's parks and recreation department wrote in a social media post. "Please know that we are committed to ensuring the security and sanctity of the resting place for your loved ones."

"We understand that cemeteries are places of tribute, reflection, and peace. The unauthorized removal, destruction, or theft of personal memorial items has understandably caused frustration, sadness, and concern throughout our community," the police department added.