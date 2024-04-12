Evacuation notice lifted, road reopened as Panguitch Dam shows 'positive progress'

PANGUITCH, Utah — Days after Panguitch residents were put on edge due to a cracking dam nearby, officials say positive progress continues to resolve the situation.

The progress means evacuation notices were lifted for Panguitch City and other residents in the area. Additionally, Highway 143 was reopened to regular traffic Friday after several days of closure.

Certain areas of SR-143, including North Shore Road, will be closed to everyone except property owners between the boat ramp and SR-143.

Additionally, Marilyn Bulkey Park is closed due to high and swift water and ice fishing on the lake is still not permitted.

In the days after visible cracking was noticed in the dam, officials determined the best course of action would be to lower the lake level so appropriate analysis and action could be taken.

In the latest update, Utah officials said water levels have dropped eight inches since controlled releases began. The water level needs to be lowered by several feet so a full assessment can be made.

Besides controlled water releases, crews stabilized the dam by extending a rock barrier along the affected area and removed ice to relieve dam pressure.

Although officials remain optimistic about the condition of the dam, they encouraged residents to continue to be vigilant about changing conditions.

"That work allows us to lift the evacuation notice, but I do urge people to stay prepared for this and other types of hazards,” said Garfield County Sheriff Eric Houston, Incident Commander for the Panguitch Lake incident in a statement. “I want to thank the community for their positive response, support, and patience as we have worked through this situation.

Those who want to still prepare with sandbags can go to the local church at 550 South 100 West for supplies.

Officials will continue to monitor the dam around the clock to determine if conditions change and take appropriate action if needed.