Panguitch Lake drops 6 inches; residents still advised to be alert

PANGUITCH, Utah — Officials say the water level at Panguitch Lake has dropped nearly six inches since measures were taken after cracks were found in the dam earlier this week.

The drop has led local authorities to feel "greatly encouraged" by the progress, according to an update released Thursday afternoon.

New video below shows support efforts at Panguitch Lake Dam:

Newest Panguitch Lake Dam Video

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the water level will continue to be lowered by several feet over the next 7-9 days.

Crews were expected to finish adding support materials to the back of the damaged expansion section of the dam by the afternoon. They also used an excavator to remove large chunks of ice that had been pushing against the section.

In all, the efforts made over the past few days have relieved pressure on the dam, allowing it to "rebound from an 8-degree tilt to just over a 1-degree," according to the DPS.

Because of the improvements, the dam is expected to remain stable until permanent modifications are mde.

Despite the developments, nearby residents are urged to remain alert and be ready to evacuate should conditions change.

DPS officials added that no dam infrastructure has been lost and that only "minor washouts" occurred, which were later controlled.

While State Road 143 at the lake remains closed, it could be reopened to traffic Friday after a reevaluation.

