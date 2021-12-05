Explosion in Yum Yum food truck leaves two men in hospital with burns

OGDEN, Utah — Two men are in the hospital after a fryer malfunctioned and exploded in the "World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck." The explosion comes almost six months after the food truck was vandalized with hate messages.

According to a Facebook post by the company, Ben and Brevin Pierce, a father-son duo who run the Food Truck, are in the emergency room with burns on their face, arms, hands and body because of the explosion. Both the men are okay but in a lot of pain, the post reads.

A third person was also in the truck but was able to escape the flames.

Yum Yum Food Truck is known for their Filipino food and passion for sharing it with the community.

In June, the Food Truck was vandalized with racist, hateful messages. The community raised over four thousand dollars to get the truck renovated and local company Identity Graphx donated a full outside wrap to the Pierce family free of charge for their Food Truck. Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson, who is Filipino-American, also stepped in to pay for upgrades to the truck in hopes that the owners would be encouraged to continue to spread their culture in Utah.

Now, community members are reaching out to offer encouragement to the family during yet another setback in a difficult year. Despite the difficulties, Yum Yum Food Truck is hopeful that they will be back serving their authentic cuisine in Utah soon.

"We are hoping to have the repairs done soon but please be patient while our guys recover," The Facebook post reads. "We will be reaching out soon to events and reworking our schedule."