Reward offered for info on food truck vandalism; Clarkson lends support

SALT LAKE CITY — A Layton food truck will receive a new look Wednesday, just days after it was vandalized with racist messages of hate.

The owners of the Yum Yum Food Truck, Ben Pierce and his son Brevin, shared images on Facebook of what the vehicle will look like after it is "wrapped" at Identity Graphics. In the post, the Pierce family also thanked Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson for lending his support in restoring the truck.

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @YumYumAsian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes," Clarkson tweeted Wednesday, adding that he hopes to help restore the truck and "hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!!"

Over the weekend, someone spray-painted the truck with graffiti featuring anti-Asian messages. Yum Yum Food Truck has been serving Filipino food all over the Salt Lake area for almost a year.

World Famous Yum Yum Truck / Facebook

On Wednesday, Layton Police offered a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those who committed the acts of vandalism.

Early morning June 6th offensive racist messages were painted on the passenger side of this truck.We are offering a $500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of those responsible. If you have any information about this case, please message us or call 801-497-8300. pic.twitter.com/R6F17z3aUq — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) June 9, 2021

In a social media post Wednesday, the Pierce family thanked those who have come forward in their time of need, adding they will hold their grand reopening Saturday at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in West Jordan.

"It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can't thank you guys enough."