Fallen officer's funeral brings entire communities together in mourning

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A week of heartbreak and disbelief came to a close at the Santaquin City Cemetery Monday afternoon as Sgt. Bill Hooser was finally laid to rest.

"Today was a very solemn, humble day for us because we knew who the officer was," said Sean Steele who lives in Santaquin.

Every moment from the salute to when the casket was carried into the hearse to the procession down the highway was awe-inspiring.

"The motorcycles probably were the big 'wow' moment for me," said Steele.

Steele lives across the street from the cemetery. Him and his family watched the burial from the front yard and displayed thin blue line flags as their way of showing support.

"We live right here. Me and my wife talked, we need to show our support for the blue, you know?" he said.

The support has been an incredible sight for Hooser's family and friends.

"It's been totally awesome with all these police officers, all the support from the whole community and everyone," said Will Christensen, a childhood friend. "His dad would've been proud, his brother's family are all happy. It was an awesome experience."