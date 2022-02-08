Family cooperating during investigation of 'suspicious' infant death

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The day after an infant was found dead inside a South Salt Lake apartment, police say the family is cooperating with their investigation.

On Monday, police called the incident a "suspicious unattended death" after the 2-month-old baby was found inside the home at 3600 South State Street. Despite the family's cooperation, the death is still considered to be suspicious.

New details released Tuesday describe how medics arrived on scene and performed live-saving measures on the female baby, but that the infant died at the apartment.

Officials are now awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.