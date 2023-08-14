Family 'devastated' over loss of 3-year-old in boating accident

COALVILLE, Utah — The family of a 3-year-old boy who died in a boating accident at Echo State Park over the weekend is "devastated by this loss."

Walter Greer was in a boat with his family Sunday afternoon when fell into the reservoir and was hit and killed by the boat's propeller.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral expenses said Walter was excited to start preschool this month. He was described as being rambunctious with a big personality, and loved Spider-Man, trucks and trains.

GoFundMe

Officials said Greer was wearing a life jacket when he was killed in the reservoir about 25 miles northeast of Park City.