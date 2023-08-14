Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family 'devastated' over loss of 3-year-old in boating accident

Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 14:43:41-04

COALVILLE, Utah — The family of a 3-year-old boy who died in a boating accident at Echo State Park over the weekend is "devastated by this loss."

Walter Greer was in a boat with his family Sunday afternoon when fell into the reservoir and was hit and killed by the boat's propeller.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral expenses said Walter was excited to start preschool this month. He was described as being rambunctious with a big personality, and loved Spider-Man, trucks and trains.

Walter Greer1.png

Officials said Greer was wearing a life jacket when he was killed in the reservoir about 25 miles northeast of Park City.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere