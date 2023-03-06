Family, friends rally for man killed by police in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A vigil was held Sunday afternoon in Farmington for a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed by police four days ago.

Chase Allan was pulled over Wednesday afternoon for driving without a license plate.

Farmington Police said that during an attempt to get Allan out of the car, an officer spotted a gun. Police Chief Eric Johnsen said there was a struggle, then gunshots. He said an empty holster sat on Allan’s right hip and a handgun was found on the driver's side floorboard.

“It’s beyond fathomable what just happened,” said Victoria Dortzbach, someone who knew Allan for the last two years.

Friends, family, and peers of Allan gathered together at the post office parking lot Sunday afternoon — the same parking lot where Allan was shot multiple times.

“He was doing the best he could to love everyone and to help us keep those freedoms alive,” said June Reese.

With signs saying “seven [shots] to the chest” and demands for the release of body cam video, the group marched half a mile to protest in front of the Farmington Police station.

“My brother Chase Linde Allan did not deserve to die. He deserves to still be here and he’s a sweet angel of God,” said Chase’s sister, Courtney Vandegrift.

Those that knew Allan described him as reliable, respectful, and “not one to antagonize.”

“Chase was just a great guy and he’s leaving a hole in a lot of people’s hearts,” said Dortzbach.

A memorial now sits on State Street right next to the parking spots where the shooting happened.

The vigil ended with the crowd writing messages to Allan on balloons and releasing them into the sky.

The group plans to keep protesting in front of the Farmington Police Station on Monday.

Five Farmington officers are currently on administrative leave as the Davis County Incident Protocol Team continues the investigation.