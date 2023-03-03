Chief says man fatally shot by Farmington police had gun, refused to cooperate

FARMINGTON, Utah — The man fatally shot by Farmington police on Wednesday had a handgun in his car at the time of the shooting, the department's chief said in the first new details released since the incident.

In a statement released Friday, Police Chief Eric Johnsen offered details on what led to the shooting of 25-year-old Chase Allan following a traffic stop near the city's post office.

According to the department, when stopped for having an illegitimate license plate, Allan pulled into the parking lot and rolled down his window for the officer only a few inches. Allan allegedly also refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer.

"The driver asserted his independence from the laws of the land as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate," the chief said.

The Standard-Examiner reported Friday that Johnsen said Allan's car had a placard declaring constitutional sovereignty in place of a license.

When the original officer called for assistance, a supervisor, two officers and a trainee responded to the scene.

The department says Allan refused to get out of his car when ordered to do so. When an officer went to open the door as another attempted to remove Allan from inside the car, an officer yelled "gun, gun, gun!" before a brief struggle ended with shots being fired.

As officers rendered aid to Allan, police said an empty holster was found on Allan's right hip and a handgun was seen on the floor of the driver's side in the car.

Johnsen added body camera video will be released to the public at "the earliest opportunity."

The Farmington Police Department was aware of the Allan family as Diane Allan, Chase's mother, had recently filed a lawsuit against the department over citations given to her during a traffic stop of her own.

Allan's family said Chase was a victim of "brutal murder" and that police had "stonewalled" their efforts to learn more about the shooting.