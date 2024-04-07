Family holds onto fond memories after learning of 27-year-old's death near Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Since Jan. 28, days have seemed like nightmares for Tristen White's family. That was the day when the 27-year-old was reported missing after he traveled to Garden City to do construction work.

"He did go missing up in Garden City at the Bear Lake Motor Lodge motel," said Tristen's stepmom, Ana. "I think there was some employees at the Firehouse Pizzeria that is adjacent to the hotel that were the last folks to see him on the 28th."

For months, hope was all his family had — hope that their "gentle giant" would be found safe. But on April 5, they got confirmation that Tristen was gone after his body was found and identified.

"There was a non-profit organization up in Garden City run by Jeremy Holmes," Ana said. "He's setting up a non-profit organization to help families like us find our missing loved ones... it was his team who found Tristen."

Tristen's family describes him as a free spirit with a kind heart. Since Tuesday, millions of thoughts and memories of Tristen have raced through his family members' minds.

"We always talked about how we wanted to travel together and do lots of different things," said his sister, Cecilia White. "He was just very hardworking and caring, and he loved us a lot. He would tell us that every time he came over."

For his stepmom, one memory plays on repeat.

"For some reason, I just remember his last embrace he gave me the biggest bear hug ever and he just felt so warm. I felt his warmth, his love," Ana said.

Instead of hope, Tristen's family is now left with questions as his cause of death is still under investigation by the Rich County Sheriff's Office.

"Even though it's so painful, I know the pain comes from a place of love — for all the love that we had for him, for how much he meant to us, and also for the love that he gave back," Ana said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Tristen's family bring his body home to Richfield, so he can lie in peace near family.