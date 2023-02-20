Family mourns loss of Utah woman who died in storage unit fire

MURRAY, Utah — The woman who died in a storage unit fire over the weekend has been identified.

Murray City Police announced Monday that the victim was 27-year-old Morgan Kay Harris, formerly of southern Utah.

Harris was found dead after firefighters responded to a blaze involving several storage units near 4600 S. 900 East on Saturday afternoon. Her dog, Huck, also died in the fire.

Harris' boyfriend, 30-year-old Alexander Paul Wardell, was arrested in connection with her death. Police said Wardell locked her and her dog inside the storage unit. However, they said the fire started after he left the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Her family released a statement through the police department:

"Our daughter, Morgan Kay Harris was always known for her sweet, shy, and kind temperament, being a deep thinker with amazing artistic abilities and always having an infectious giggle. She was a beautiful model and makeup artist and a successful medical assistant. Just recently starting a new job in the Draper area she was excited about. She loved her dog, Huck who passed with her. Leaving behind her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews whom she adored. We are devastated at the loss of our daughter and appreciate the love and support from the community but ask for your privacy at this time as we maneuver through the unimaginable."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Harris' family.