Murray man in jail after woman dies in storage unit fire

MURRAY, Utah — One man is in jail after he admitted to locking a woman in a storage unit that then caught fire, leading to her and her dog's death Saturday evening.

Alexander Wardell, 30, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday night on charges of Negligent Homicide and Kidnapping.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the Murray City Fire Department was dispatched just after 5:00 p.m. to a storage unit building in the area of 4600 South 900 East after getting reports of a fire involving six of the units.

Officials later found the victim and her dog locked inside.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by FOX 13 News, Murray Police responded to the scene and spoke with Wardell, who admitted to closing the storage unit with the victim and her dog inside, placing a lock on it before leaving the area on foot.

The fire broke out after he had left, with the victim and dog trapped inside. The storage unit was not opened until firefighters were able to open the door.

Wardell is currently being held without bail pending trial.