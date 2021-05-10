Family of man who saved daughter in fatal accident needs help

OREM, Utah — The family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in Orem is looking for help in paying for his funeral expenses.

Jeremy Huddleston Schmidt was killed Saturday when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle that was sent into oncoming traffic near 400 N. State Street after it had been hit by another vehicle.

Schmidt's daughter, Chanel, was riding on the back of the accident at the time. Witnesses say Schmidt threw his daughter off the bike before the collision, saving her life.

Chanel suffered a few bumps and bruises in the accident.

A GoFundMe account created to help the family has raised over $3,000 of its stated $10,000 goal.