OREM, Utah — One person died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Orem.

Around 2 p.m., Orem Police say two vehicles crashed near 400 N. State Street. The crash then sent one of them into oncoming traffic, where it hit a motorcycle.

One person on the motorcycle died as a result. Their name was not publicly released.

Unofficial sources familiar with the situation say a child was riding on the back of the bike and escaped with only minor injuries.