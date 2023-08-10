Family of Provo man killed in FBI shootout says he was 'good and decent man'

PROVO, Utah — The family of the Provo man shot and killed by FBI agents after allegedly making violent threats against President Biden and others called him a "good and decent man."

In a statement Thursday, Craig Robertson's family attempted to shed a different light on the person they knew as a father and brother.

"The Craig Robertson we knew was a kind and generous person who was always willing to assist another in need, even when advanced age, limited mobility, and other physical challenges made it more difficult and painful for him to do so," the statement began.

Robertson's family added that they were "shocked and devastated" by the shooting, echoing his neighbors who said they never saw the side of the 75-year-old man who shared violent and threatening posts on social media.

The shooting occurred as agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants Wednesday morning. Documents filed in U.S. District Court allege Robertson threatened to "inflict bodily harm" on Biden during his current visit to Utah. The documents showcased numerous posts in which Robertson threatened to shoot Biden, FBI agents and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"As an elderly–and largely homebound–man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age–the internet and social media," the family statement read. "Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement."

The family said they "hold no personal animosity towards those individuals who took part in the ill-fated events" that left Robertson dead.

FOX 13 News learned the 1966 Orem High School graduate had only one previous criminal conviction when he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct in 1997 and fined $100.