Family of slain Ogden store owner thank community for support

OGDEN, Utah — The family of Satnam Singh, the 65-year-old store owner shot and killed inside his store over the weekend, thanked the community and law enforcement Wednesday for the support they have received since his murder.

"It is with grateful hearts that we thank each and everyone of you for the love and support you have shown our family. Thank you to our extended family, friends, customers, and the community of Ogden. We have been overwhelmed by your outpouring of kindness and generosity." the family shared in a statement.

Instead of donations, the family is asking community members to help someone in need. "Sharing what you have with others was very important to Satnam and it would be a great honor to him if others in need were taken care of," a statement from the family reads.

Singh was gunned down by an unknown suspect inside his Super Grocery convenience store late Sunday. On Tuesday, police announced they had detained a "person of interest" in the murder, but did not identify the individual.

Singh was a beloved member of the Ogden community, always taking interest in the lives of his customers. A memorial of candles and flowers has grown outside his store since his death.

"Twenty-one years of a community legacy represents a lifetime of tradition, faith, honor, and love," the family wrote. "We encourage everyone to continue Satnam Singh’s legacy of love."

In addition, the Sikh Society of Utah sent their deepest condolences to the family of Singh.

"On behalf of Sikh Society of Utah we would like to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the loss of Satnam Singh.



Satnam was a dedicated Sikh who exhibited a lifetime of faith, love and compassion, not only to the Sikh congregation, but to his friends, customers and the Ogden community.



We, the members of Sikh Society of Utah, pray for his departed soul to rest in peace in the heavenly abode. May God provide courage to his family to bear this loss."



The family announced a public viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary.