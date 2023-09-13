Family of Utah YouTube mom Ruby Franke 'sickened' by child abuse claims

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Utah YouTuber and mother Ruby Franke said they were "sickened" by the news of child abuse allegations after a child was found with "severe" neglect and abuse.

The Daily Mail spoke to Franke's sisters-in-law, Cynthia and Jennifer Franke, who called Ruby a "narcissist" and said they believe "she should be put away forever if convicted."

Jennifer Franke, who is married to a brother of Ruby's husband, called her a "super strict parent."

"Ruby isn't really my cup of tea," she said to The Daily Mail. "I've never really liked her from day one. She always thought she was better than anyone she's around."

Jennifer also clarified that she and her family haven't been involved with Ruby's family for about a decade, saying they had no idea abuse was happening.

Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested in southern Utah at the end of August after a child climbed out of a window and ran to a neighbor, asking for food and water,

The neighbor noticed duct tape around the child's hands and ankles and called police, FOX 13 News previously reported. Police later called the abuse and neglect of the child as "severe" and located another child in the home who also had injuries consistent with abuse.

Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested and charged with six counts each of felony child abuse.

Cynthia Franke, who is also married to a brother of Ruby's husband, told The Daily Mail she believes her sister-in-law is lying.

"I don't know what to believe from her. I think she's lying," Cynthia said. "She's putting the blame on her two kids to validate what she did to her children. At this point I think she'll say anything to save herself."

The Daily Mail reported that the family believes Ruby's behavior really began to change when she became involved with Jodi Hildebrandt, who was also arrested on child abuse charges. Jennifer called the parenting group ConneXions, which is run by Hildebrandt, a cult.

"From what I understand Ruby really started to change when she became mixed up with Jodi Hildebrandt," Jennifer told The Daily Mail. "A lot of the family is starting to believe that Ruby and Jodi may have more than a professional relationship."

Ruby's sisters and Utah influencers Ellie Mecham, Julie Deru and Bonnie Hoellein issued a joint statement when the arrest was made, saying they've been working behind the scenes for three years to "make sure the kids were safe."

"Ruby was arrested which needed to happen," the statement reads in part. "Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority."

The sisters remarked that they would not be commenting any further on the arrest or allegations.

Franke and Hildebrandt made their first court appearance in southern Utah last week. During the hearing, the women spoke little as their attorneys waived reading of the charges and the women did not enter pleas.

The women are both being held without bail in the Washington County Jail. Their next hearings are scheduled for September 21.