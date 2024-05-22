Family praying for miracle after 3-year-old boy caught up in Beaver County river

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — The family of a 3-year-old boy in critical condition after being swept away in a fast-moving Beaver County river is praying for a miracle.

"He will tell you he is a T-Rex, and he is as strong as a T-Rex," said family friend Mindy Clark.

The T-Rex is Levi Wright, who sneaked off Tuesday night in his toy tractor and went into the river. A witness had seen Levi go into the water and then lost sight of the boy. He was later found and given medical attention before being airlifted to the hospital.

"He is the sweetest, kindest little boy," described Clark. "He's all about the snuggles, and grandma's his favorite person."



Clark said the second Levi's mother realized he was out of her sight, she ran to the water, called 911 and jumped into save her little boy

"I know she's the one who found him, she got him out," said Clark.

It's not known how long Levi was underwater.

"The feelings that go through is just fear and uncertainty and concern, and then you know you have to switch that to be hopeful and to be faithful that everything's going to be okay, and miracles, that you're deserving of the miracle that day," Clark shared.

Levi's family and friends are now asking for prayers, with Clark adding that he's been making promising little movements while in Primary Children's Hospital.

"[Levi's mom's] husband's brother is there and he's been tickling his feet and stuff, and he's been responsive he's opened his eyes a couple times," said Clark.

The next few hours will be critical in determining what's next for the little cowboy.

"Even though Levi is such a sweet and tender-hearted little boy, he's a boy through and through, he's a cowboy through and through, he's a Wright through and through," Clark explained, "and he's tough, if anyone can make it through at this tender age, it's Levi."

A barrel race and silent auction has been scheduled for June 30 at the Bastian Ag Center in South Jordan to raise money to help the Wright family.