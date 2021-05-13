Family remembers man who drowned in Holladay pond

HOLLADAY, Utah — The family of a man who accidentally drowned in a private pond Monday is remembering him as the "most amazing person."

Authorities say 35-year-old Melvin Daniel "Danilo" Castro was working construction at a home in Holladay when he and a colleague took kayaks onto the pond next to the work site.

Castro went into the water when his kayak capsized and he never resurfaced.

A father of four children, Castro's family said "he would do anything for them and his wife."

"For those who knew him knew he was the most amazing person, so full of happiness and joy," the family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help Castro's wife and children. "Unfortunately, the only thing in life that is guaranteed is our passing."