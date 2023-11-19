Family treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at rental cabin in eastern Utah

ALTAMONT, Utah — A family staying at a rental cabin in Duchesne County suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and were taken to the hospital for treatment early Saturday morning.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a cabin at Six Lakes Lodge in Altamont around 2:30 a.m. Throughout the night, multiple family members had begun feeling sick.

The Altamont Fire Department brought in a carbon monoxide detector and confirmed that the cabin was full of the toxic gas.

Everyone who was staying at the cabin was taken to the Uintah Basin Medical Center for treatment.

This comes just two weeks after a similar incident that took a turn for the worse. On Nov. 4 in Carbon County, four people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a hunting cabin. Two of them died, and the other two were flown to the hospital and ultimately survived.

As temperatures turn colder, the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning increase as residents begin using gas furnaces or other heating sources. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 people die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:



Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest Pain

Confusion

Generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, basement, garage, or camper, or even outside near an open window, according to the CDC.