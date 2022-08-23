Family unharmed after explosion causes house fire in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A house in Eagle Mountain was destroyed by a fire that started with an explosion in the garage Monday night.

The home, located near 75 E. Trail Rider Peak Drive, was deemed a total loss by Unified Fire Authority. It was completely engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, so their first priority was protecting the adjacent homes.

All family members who lived there were able to escape unharmed or were already outside when the fire started.

The house caught fire after an explosion in the garage around 8:15 p.m., according to UFA. The exact source of that explosion is not yet known.

Firefighters were still working to put the blaze out as of 9:15 p.m.