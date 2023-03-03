Farmington police previously sued by mother of man fatally shot

FARMINGTON, Utah — The mother of a man fatally shot by Farmington police following a traffic stop this week recently fought citations given during a traffic stop of her own, even suing the police department.

Chase Allan was shot in the parking lot of the Farmington post office Wednesday after being stopped for driving without license plates. Police have yet to say what provoked officers to open fire on Allan as he sat inside his car.

Court documents show Allan's mother, Diane Allan, was stopped by a Farmington officer in April for failing to register her vehicle and not possessing a driver's license.

Diane Allan was cited for both offenses and looked to fight the tickets and have them dismissed. However, after failing to appear for a scheduled pretrial conference in June, Allan called the court "upset her motion had not been reviewed by the judge," according to documents.

After a judge denied Allan's motion to dismiss, she claimed to be feeling "under the weather" and asked her rescheduled July court appearance to be pushed to a later date.

On the day of her trial on Sept. 21, Allan again asked for a continuance, which was denied by the judge. Later, when asked by the court if she was planning to provide a defense, Allan left the courtroom saying she would not be providing anything and that it was not a trial.

Following testimony from the Farmington police officer regarding the traffic stop, the judge found Allan guilty on both counts and fined her $100.

During attempts to notify Allan of a past due balance of the fines, she wrote the courts in December ordering them to "cease and decist (sic) all further communication with me in regards to this matter." Allan cited laws to claim she was not the proper person to pay the fines and she would be reporting the court's "unlawful actions" for committing postal fraud.