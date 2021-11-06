Watch
At least one killed in crash on I-15 in Draper

Posted at 7:49 PM, Nov 05, 2021
DRAPER, Utah — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-15 in Draper Friday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that troopers are investigating the crash, which occurred near 12300 South.

UHP said the crash was fatal, but no further details were immediately available.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 11400 South, and multiple lanes were closed due to the crash scene investigation.

This report will be updated as more information is released.

