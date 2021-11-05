Truck driver found dead after accident on I-15

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Investigators are working to find out what happened Friday afternoon when a semi-truck driver went off the side of a freeway in northern Utah and was later declared dead.

Around 1:45 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report that a semi ran off I-15, and its driver was unconscious with no pulse.

Fielding Fire Department crews and Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area, about six miles north of Tremonton, and attempted to resuscitate the driver. The efforts were unsuccessful, and the driver was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was provided, such as whether the driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash or had a medical emergency leading up to it.

UHP is handling the investigation and is expected to release further details shortly.