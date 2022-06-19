Fatal crash reported on I-80 near Tooele; Eastbound lanes closed

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash near mile marker 99, and a motorcycle was possibly involved. A LifeFlight helicopter was sent to the scene.

UHP later confirmed that the incident was fatal. No further information was immediately available.

Eastbound I-80 was initially closed due to the crash. Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that vehicles are now being let through gradually, but traffic is at a standstill at least a mile back from the crash scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.