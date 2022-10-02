Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-15 in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. that southbound lanes were closed due to a crash at milepost 34, about eight miles south of Kanarraville.

Utah Highway Patrol then confirmed to FOX 13 News that the crash was fatal. No further information about the crash was immediately available.

UHP estimated that the southbound portion of the freeway will remain closed for an estimated 2-3 hours.

