Father of 4 identified as man killed in Sandy road rage incident

SANDY, Utah — The man killed followed a road rage incident in Sandy has been identified as a Pleasant Grove father of four.

Chris Mortensen was allegedly shot and killed Wednesday by Rodrigo Monroy after the two confronted each other while driving on Interstate 15.

According to a fundraiser started by the family, the 42-year-old Mortensen had been married to his wife, Nicole, for 20 years. The couple have three daughters and a son.

"They have a long and difficult road ahead of them that no family should have to travel, however, we will come together as an army of family and friends to love and protect them," the fundraiser said.

Police believe that Monroy cut off Mortensen on the highway, leading to the two men driving off I-15 to an area near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive. When Mortensen got out of his car and hit Monroy's vehicle, Monroy pulled out a gun.

The two men fought over the weapon before Monroy allegedly fired a shot at Mortensen's chest. After being transported to the hospital, Mortensen died of his wound.

Monroy told police he was scared, but admitted to officers that he didn't "think about just backing up and leaving the area." He was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

"Chris was a doting father to his young kids, a hard worker and sole provider for his family," the fundraising website said. "He walks into a room and you knew he was there. He would give anyone the shirt off his back or come to your aid at the drop of a hat. Not only was he a devoted father and husband, he was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, community member and devout member of the church."