Father of Moab murder victim finds closure

MOAB, Utah — A year and a half after Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were killed in Moab, that case is closed and investigators have named the now-dead suspect.

Frozen in time – that’s how Sean-Paul Schulte – Kylen’s dad – explains how the past 16 months have been for him while he was just trying to get answers about what happened to his girls. But now, after the case is closed, he feels like he can finally move on with his life, carrying on their legacy.

“I feel elated, I feel free,” said Sean-Paul Schulte. “I feel like the shackles and the weights and the binding that’s been on me for a year and a half has all been lifted.”

On Thursday, officials presented their findings and say Adam Pinkusiewicz murdered them, and the case is closed.

“Truly them closing the case with such a plethora of evidence is worth celebrating,” said Schulte. “So our family is celebrating and I’m excited to start my life again.”

Schulte said watching the public briefing where investigators explained what happened to Kylen and Crystal did give him the closure he needed.

“One thing after another, like ‘oh my god they have that, oh my god they got the receipt from the gun,’” explained Schulte. “It was just one thing after another built up to this super euphoric feeling of elation. The way they did it was present so much evidence and I think the reason they did it that way was to dispel any rumors of any crazy theories, and they nailed it on the head.”

Pinkusiewicz committed suicide a month after the killings, but investigators say they had enough evidence that he did shoot Kylen and Crystal.

“They backed it up with all that stuff on his phone, with the confession to his significant other, and other facts,” explained Schulte. “I didn’t even know they were shot in the tent.”

It’s been an emotional and draining time for Schulte, trying to get tips on his own, and working with private investigators and bounty hunters, to get answers.

“After the funeral, the very next day, I said ‘I got to go to Moab.’ I said ‘I got to go figure out what the hell happened.’”

He said initially, he was frustrated with how the investigation was handled.

“They were not communicating with me,” said Schulte. “Why are you not telling me this person is a suspect, that person is not a suspect? We have this evidence. We have that evidence.”

He understood why it happened that way so if someone came forward with a tip that could help them find the suspect, but it was not public knowledge yet, they would be able to follow that lead. But he wishes it were handled differently.

“I think they could do a better job of helping you, comforting you, communicating to you instead of being standoffish to you,” said Schulte.

And now, he said he can focus on his family, raise his younger kids and move forward.

“I have to put my best foot forward and so I want them to see our family celebrating that this case is closed,” said Schulte. “I want the littles to see a little bit of glimmer in their dad’s eyes. Maybe hear him laugh, maybe hear him play his guitar.”