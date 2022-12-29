Officials present investigation findings into double murder case

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — More than a year after two women were found dead in the mountains of Grand County, officials presented their findings of a lengthy investigation, including a timeline of events and evidence in the case.

LIVE: Watch as the Grand County Sheriff's Office and the Unified Police Department hold an update on the case

(warning: some material may not be appropriate for all viewers, discretion advised)

In August 2021, 38-year old Crystal Michelle Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Carrol Schulte were found shot to death in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County.

Turner and Schulte were newlyweds and camping in the area when they were brutally murdered.

After their murders, community members rallied to remember the two women and their impact.

Read: Sculpture dedicated in memory of murdered Moab couple

In May 2022, Adam Pinkusiewicz was named the suspect connected to the deaths. Officials said Pinkusiewicz told another person details that were only known to investigators in the case.

He later died by suicide in September 2021, about a month after the murders of the two women, after leaving the state.

When he was named as a suspect, officials said Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald's in Moab where Turner also worked. Further details about his relationship to Turner and Schulte were under investigation.

In an announcement Thursday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office called the homicides a "tragic event in [the] community" and thanked the community for their help and perseverance during the investigation.