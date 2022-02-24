Father of Susan Powell says bones found in Utah mine not hers

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The father of a West Valley City woman who went missing in 2009 said bones found in a Utah mine are not those of his daughter.

Chuck Cox, the father of Susan Cox Powell, had been hopeful that the bones discovered during a recent search in the west desert would be identified as his daughter's, but that was not the case.

"The bones were found to be non-human," said Cox.

Despite the setback, Cox said the family remains hopeful as they await DNA testing on clothes that were also found in the mine.

"There was a sock and a piece of a blouse material that was not submitted to testing, but we have asked that they be tested," he said, adding that he is hopeful to go back to the mine and screen material to see if there are any smaller bone fragments or evidence.

Last week, Cox joined a team as they explored the abandoned mine that was considered a possible for Powell's remains. The team led Diesel Brother's star Dave Sparks was armed with start-of-the-art equipment in hopes of finding Powell's final resting place.

"I am so thankful for all the work of the Dave Sparks and the Diesel Brothers team, and all those that are stepping up and offering their help," Cox said.

Powell was 28 years old when she went missing in December 2009. Just over two years later, her husband Josh Powell and their two young sons were killed when the Washington house they were staying in exploded.

Powell and the boys were killed in the explosion, which was treated by law enforcement officials as a double murder-suicide.

Though the mine search appears to have come up empty, Cox said he remains hopeful that his daughter will be found.

"The search goes on. This effort also has resulted in numerous agencies now determined to work together sharing resources and information with a renewed goal to find Susan."