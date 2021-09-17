FBI arrives in Wyoming to take over search for Gabby Petito

JACKSON, Wyoming — The search continued Friday for Gabrielle Petito in the area of Grand Teton National Park. The 22 year old has not been heard from for weeks.

FOX 13 News arrived in the area Thursday where the FBI is now leading the search efforts.

This is believed to be the last place where Gabby Petito was seen before she vanished.

Despite the size and scope of this search, authorities are being very tight lipped. We only know that the FBI is now in charge of the investigation.

Sources tell us this is because the search is focused on federal land and the case is drawing so much attention.

Timeline of Gabby Petito's Utah travels

Grand Teton National Park is over 300,000 acres and authorities are hoping tips from people who may have seen Gabby will help to narrow down their search area.

We will remain in Wyoming throughout Friday to follow any developments.

What we know for sure is, Gabby and her boyfriend traveled throughout the West this summer and Utah in August. Thursday we received body cam video from Moab police showing officers interaction with the couple after a reported "possible domestic violence" incident.

Gabby Petitio's family release emotional open letter to Laundrie's parents begging for information

That video was difficult for Gabby's family to watch.

"It was obviously upsetting for us to see her that emotional," Gabby's stepfather Jim Schmidt told FOX News Thursday. "We had no indication, other than you know, other than just by watching it, you know, they were in tight quarters, you know, for a long period of time. Maybe they were just getting a little frustrated."

Utah law enforcement experts believe finding Gabby Petito will be 'extremely difficult' without boyfriend's help

Gabby's boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who returned to his home in Florida without Gabby on September 1, has refused to share any information with investigators and that's wjat is making this so frustrating for Gabby's family.

Meanwhile, the FBI has a tip line. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabrielle Petito call 1-800-CALL-FBI.