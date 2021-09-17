Timeline of Gabby Petito's Utah travels

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 pieced together a timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's trip through Utah, mostly based on their instagram posts.

We used pictures from Gabby's Instagram page whenever possible to show what she was wearing, in the event someone remembers seeing her.

Gabby's pictures place them in Utah on July 16 at Zion National Park.

They were at Zion until at least July 21 when they moved to Bryce Canyon.

Five days later on July 26 they were in Mystic Hot Springs.

Then, on July 29 it was on to Canyonlands.

On August 12, they were in Arches National Park. Late that afternoon was when they had their encounter with police in Moab.

They were still in Moab on August 13 according to a post on Brian's Instagram page.

Then the trail goes cold for a few days.

Gabby posted a picture on August 19, but it doesn't indicate where they were other than in a park.

On August 24, they were at the Fairfield Inn and Suites near the Salt Lake City airport.

The next day, August 25, Gabby posted this photo from Ogden, on the same day they reportedly drove to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Neither Gabby nor Brian has posted anything on Instagram since August 25.

Thousands of other social media users are commenting on the posts, urging Brian to share where she is.

