Fire restrictions begin Tuesday in Provo area

PROVO, Utah — Fire restrictions around the Provo area are set to go into effect at noon Tuesday.

With the restrictions, fires will be prohibited in the Provo City Watershed, "except in approved fire pits located in improved campgrounds and picnic areas, and within fire pits in residential properties."

Areas under the restrictions include all mountains and canyons starting at the Springville City line, extending along the east bench of Provo to the city line and along Provo Canyon up to South Fork.

The restrictions were necessary due to the conditions following a dry spring which left little moisture in the grass and brush.

Provo area fire restrictions begin today! pic.twitter.com/YIKO9K0sQR — ProvoFireRescue (@provofire) May 25, 2021

Provo Fire & Rescue expects fires to be contained in a fire ring or pit. Violations to the order will result in a Class B Misdemeanor offense.